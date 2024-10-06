Woody Harrelson spotted in Vikings purple at Sunday's game in London
Harrelson took a photo with Vikings radio voice Paul Allen and Congressman Dean Phillips.
Is Woody Harrelson a confirmed Vikings fan?
Harrelson was among the 61,139 fans in attendance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday who took in the Vikings’ 23-17 victory over the New York Jets. And the “Cheers” and “The Hunger Games” actor was fully decked out in a purple Vikings jersey for the occasion.
Harrelson even stopped to take a photo with Vikings radio voice Paul Allen and Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips before the game. He was also spotted with fellow actor Isla Fisher, who was also wearing a Vikings jersey herself.
It turns out Josh Duhamel isn’t the only famous actor to embrace the purple and gold.
