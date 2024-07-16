Inside The Vikings

Report: Vikings brass 'incredibly pissed off' by Jordan Addison's recent arrest

Addison's recent mistake — falling asleep behind the wheel of his car — was a rough one.

Nov 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) shown on the field prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Addison's recent arrest has left Vikings personnel very upset.

Addison was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Los Angeles on Friday night after falling asleep behind the wheel of his car and blocking a lane of traffic. It's the second driving incident for the 22-year-old receiver in as many years, as he was cited for driving 140 MPH in Minnesota last summer. It also came one week after his teammate, rookie Khyree Jackson, was killed in a car crash in Maryland that police said may have involved alcohol.

"I can promise you, there are many people with the Vikings (who are) incredibly pissed off," said KSTP's Darren Wolfson on SKOR North.

The Addison situation has to be highly disappointing to the organization for a number of reasons, even beyond it being his second incident and coming in the wake of Jackson's tragic passing. The NFL and the Vikings both provide significant education and resources to their players when it comes to these kinds of things. There are all kinds of services they can call to avoid driving under the influence.

Wolfson also noted that "a likely suspension is coming" for Addison from either the team or the league. That makes sense, considering it's his second incident in as many years. The severity of that suspension could depend on the details of Addison's arrest, which have not yet become available. He was released two hours after being arrested and the initial police report did not include any information about his blood alcohol content. If he was under the influence of marijuana instead of alcohol, that might be viewed slightly differently. Either way, absent a medical emergency, there's no excuse for falling asleep at the wheel, so some sort of punishment is presumably coming.

Addison recently archived all of his Instagram posts in which he's wearing a Vikings uniform, then later brought them back. He also changed his profile picture to an image seemingly acknowledging the incident. As of Tuesday evening, his IG and Twitter/X accounts were fully deactivated.

This continues to be a developing story.

