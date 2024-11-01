Vikings great John Randle compares Packers fans in Minnesota to an ‘open sore’
One of the greatest Vikings of all time feels the fanbase's pain. John Randle was a guest of Kay Adams on Up & Adams and was asked whether or not Minnesota has the most tortured NFL fanbase.
"I would agree because our fans are so loyal and the other part about it, being so close to Wisconsin and having the Green Bay Packers and all their success right there," Randle said.
"In Minnesota, we have so many Packer fans that live here and you see them walking around. The Vikings could be playing the New England Patriots and the Packer fans come to Minnesota and they're walking around with their Packer gear on, and it's just kind of like an open sore. That's probably the hardest part, Wisconsin is so close and all their years of success and our Vikings fans, what we've been through and not having the Super Bowl success that they have, I think is what's so hard about it."
Any Vikings fan who grew up in Minnesota can feel Randle's sentiment of having to go to school or work with Packers fans. A main reason for it being one of the NFL's most heated rivalries is the close proximity between the two fanbases.
Randle had more than 100 sacks in his Vikings career and he holds the franchise record for most seasons leading the team in sacks with nine. He grew up in Texas, but he has since adopted Minnesota as his second home and it's clear that he bleeds purple and gold.
After taking down the Packers earlier this season, the Vikings will look to complete the season sweep when they host Green Bay on Dec. 29.