Another reputable insider makes the Sam Darnold-to-AFC West connection
The Minnesota Vikings' quarterback conundrum with Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy will take another step forward on Tuesday as the franchise tag window officially opens. While there are no signs that Minnesota plans to use its tag on Darnold, rumors continue to link him to the Raiders.
"I do think, for what it’s worth, Darnold would be a really good fit for Chip Kelly’s offense in Las Vegas," Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote in a column on Monday.
With Tom Brady taking on a bigger role in the Raiders' front office as a minority owner, Las Vegas continues to be mentioned as a potential landing spot for Darnold this offseason. New head coach Pete Carroll—though he coached at Southern Cal before Darnold’s time—still has a connection that could make sense for both sides.
NFL analyst Marcus Mosher, of The 33rd Team, recently explained how this year’s weak quarterback draft class could work in Darnold’s favor as he seeks a lucrative free-agent deal.
"Darnold will also benefit from a weak quarterback class in the 2025 NFL Draft, which could lead a team like the Raiders to pay him now rather than wait for someone to fall to them. Darnold is only 27 but has a lot of experience, having started 73 games in the NFL," Mosher wrote.
Earlier this month on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Las Vegas is showing interest in Darnold.
"I think the Raiders are going to make a play for Sam Darnold," Schefter said. "I think Sam Darnold’s a candidate to be the Raiders’ quarterback. Let’s see whether Minnesota lets him go or not, but let’s see if that works out with Sam Darnold lining up in Vegas."
Several other national reporters have echoed the sentiment, linking the Raiders to Darnold as a possible destination. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio stated that the Raiders would "love" to add a player like Darnold.
While Darnold returning to the Vikings on a team-friendly deal isn’t out of the question, it’s sounding more and more like Las Vegas will be the heavy favorite to sign him if he hits free agency.
Related: Schefter: Raiders a team to watch for Sam Darnold in free agency
Stay up to date on all things Vikings by bookmarking Minnesota Vikings On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Vikings newsletter.