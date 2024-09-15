Report: Jordan Love 'targeting' return week after Vikings face Packers
The Vikings and Packers meet in a pivotal NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field in Week 4 and the biggest questions ahead of the border battle is whether quarterback Jordan Love will be back on the field after suffering an MCL sprain in Green Bay's season-opening loss to the Eagles.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talked a good game this week by suggesting that the door was open for Love to play in Week 2 when the Packers host the Colts. Love, listed as questionable against the Colts, is not expected to play and the latest speculation suggests that Love could indeed miss the Weeks 3 and 4 before returning in Week 5.
"My understanding is that he is targeting Week 5," Ian Rapoport said Sunday morning on NFL Network. "The injury is not quite as bad as they originally thought. If he only misses three games, which is what this would be, excellent-excellent outcome for the Green Bay Packers."
Targeting a Week 5 return could mean Love misses the next three games against the Colts, Titans and Vikings before returning Oct. 6 when the Packers play the Rams in Los Angeles.
"He's doing good," LaFleur told reporters Friday. "He's got a great attitude and is working hard and getting better every day."
LaFleur has been coy about his quarterback's status. On Monday, he said he couldn't give reporters a percentage on the chances of Love playing this week. On Wednesday, he said the door to playing against the Colts is "pretty open."
"He's doing a nice job. He's spending a lot of time in the training room. Our guys have done a great job with him," LaFleur added Wednesday, "but at the same time, like I told you guys, he's got to be cleared. We got to feel like he can protect himself, and he's got to be confident enough to go out there and do that. Until that happens, we're not even going to think about that equation."
The MCL is a ligament in the knee that connects the femur to the tibia. According to WebMD, the term "sprain" is used when the ligament is stretched or torn. There are three levels of an MCL injury: Grade 1 (mild), Grade 2 (moderate) and Grade 3 (severe).
Rapoport has reported that Love suffered between a Grade 1 and Grade 2 sprain/tear. Grade 1 MCL injuries usually require 1-3 weeks to heal, per WebMD, while a Grade 2 injury can take 4-6 weeks to heal.
Without Love, the Packers will go to battle with Malik Willis as the starting quarterback and Sean Clifford as the backup.