Which Vikings games are most likely to get flexed this season?
We're now six weeks into the NFL season, which means it's fairly safe to assume we know which teams are going to be good and which are not — and that means it's almost time for flex schedule season.
With that in mind let's gaze ahead and try to figure out which Vikings games could be flexed into better slots. After all, an undefeated Vikings team is certainly going to draw interest nationally.
Keep in mind that games can't be flexed to Monday Night Football until Week 12, nor can they be flexed to Thursday Night Football until Week 13. If games are going to be flexed to Sunday Night Football before Week 12, the NFL has to do it with 12 days notice, which only takes the next two Minnesota games (vs. Lions, at Rams) out of contention.
So, with all of that in mind, let's look at things week-by-week, starting in Week 9...
Week 9: Vikings vs. Colts, 12 p.m. CT
3:25 p.m. game: Lions @ Packers
SNF: Jaguars @ Eagles
The afternoon slot is out of the question with how good the Lions and Packers have been this season. However, a Sunday Night Football game featuring the currently 1-5 Jaguars is unlikely to draw much attention. The Vikings are set to play the Colts in Week 9, which probably is not all that enticing for NFL executives. Kirk Cousins's Falcons playing against Mike Zimmer's Cowboys is probably the favorite to be flexed in Week 9.
Verdict: Unlikely
Week 10: Vikings at Jaguars, 12 p.m. CT
3:25 p.m. game: Eagles @ Cowboys
SNF: Lions @ Texans
The Vikings play the Jaguars... this one isn't happening. We can move on.
Verdict: Not going to happen
Week 11: Vikings at Titans, 12 p.m. CT
3:25 - Chiefs @ Bills
SNF - Colts @ Jets
While Sunday Night Football's scheduled Colts-Jets matchup could be a stinker, the Vikings play the one-win Titans. Like the Week 10 matchup, this one isn't happening and we can move on.
Verdict: Not going to happen
Week 12: Vikings at Bears, 12 p.m. CT
3:25 p.m. game: 49ers @ Packers
SNF: Eagles @ Rams
MNF: Ravens @ Chargers
The Vikings get their first look at Caleb Williams, which could be an interesting matchup. Unfortunately the set of national television games in Week 12 appear to be a rather exciting trio of games. It's unlikely Minnesota's trip to Soldier Field will move out of the noon block.
Verdict: Unlikely
Week 13: Vikings vs. Cardinals, 12 p.m. CT
Thanksgiving Thursday Night Football is off limits
3:25 p.m. game: Eagles @ Ravens
SNF: 49ers @ Bills
MNF: Browns @ Broncos
Yep, we all see it, that Monday Night Football game is a major stinker. The Vikings host the Cardinals, who have shown flashes of being an exciting team despite a 2-4 start. It's a possibility this one could be moved. Other possibilities appear to be Steelers-Bengals, though Cincinnati are in the following Monday night game so it's unlikely they get asked two weeks in a row, Chargers-Falcons, Seahawks-Jets are also solid options. It's slim pickings for ESPN in Week 13 with the Thanksgiving and Black Friday games.
Verdict: Possible
Week 14: Vikings vs. Falcons, 12 p.m. CT
TNF: Packers @ Lions
3:25: Bears @ 49ers
3:25: Bills @ Rams
SNF: Chargers @ Chiefs
MNF: Bengals @ Cowboys
Ideally, Kirk Cousins's return to Minnesota would be a premium pick for a primetime game, but it's hard to see execs moving off any of the current selection of games. Kirko Chainz's return to U.S. Bank Stadium could get flexed to a 3:25 p.m. slot, especially if the Rams are out of contention.
Verdict: Possible
Week 15: Vikings vs. Bears, 7 p.m. CT Monday
TNF: Chargers @ 49ers
3:25: Bills @ Lions
3:25: Steelers @ Eagles
SNF: Packers @ Seahawks
MNF: Bears @ Vikings
MNF: Falcons @ Raiders
The Vikings are already in the Monday night slot, it's unlikely ESPN moves away from Caleb Williams' first trip to U.S. Bank Stadium to take on the fearsome Vikings defense.
Verdict: N/A
Week 16: Vikings at Seahawks, 3:05 p.m. CT
TNF: Browns @ Bengals
3:25: 49ers @ Dolphins
SNF: Bucs @ Cowboys
MNF: Saints @ Packers
The Vikings are already in a late-afternoon slot due to playing in Seattle. With the Dolphins already looking rudderless in the wake of Tua Tagovailoa's latest concussion scare, Vikings-Seahawks could be pushed to becoming the premiere late-afternoon game (3:25 p.m. CT) in Week 16.
Verdict: Possible but probably unlikely
Week 17: Vikings vs. Packers, 12 p.m. CT
TNF: Seahawks @ Bears
3:25: Cowboys @ Eagles
SNF: Dolphins @ Browns
MNF: Lions @ 49ers
This may be a prime option for the Vikings to be flexed, as they host the Packers and the scheduled Sunday Night Football game looks like a stinker. Falcons-Commanders, Cowboys-Eagles and Jets-Bills could also be in contention here for a late-season Sunday night game.
Verdict: Best chance of the season