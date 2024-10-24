Will the Vikings rescue Adam Thielen from Carolina? Insider thinks they should...
Adam Thielen, our beloved Minnesota brethren, may need to be rescued from Charlotte.
The Detroit Lakes native who starred at Division II Minnesota State-Mankato before scratching and clawing his way as an undrafted free agent with the Vikings is in the late stages of his NFL career and his dream of winning a Super Bowl with the Carolina Panthers has been blown to smithereens. The Vikings can save him by trading for him before the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.
Could it happen? The Athletic's Dianna Russini believes the Vikings "should" trade for Thielen. To be clear, she's writing about trades she think should happen and is in no way suggesting that Minnesota and Carolina will actually do something like this.
“Vikings add Adam Thielen, sending the Panthers a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick," Russini wrote about her trade idea. "The 34-year-old — who is expected to practice this week — would return to his native Minnesota and to a franchise he didn’t intend to leave. Back in purple and gold, he can man the slot position for Kevin O’Connell’s offense. But this feels like the Panthers doing the Vikings (and my fantasy team) a favor.”
Thielen, who has missed the last four games due to injury, had 103 receptions in his first season with Carolina in 2023. He's one of the most decorated receivers in Vikings history and Minnesota could use another slot receiver to compliment Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor and T.J. Hockenson.
Trading for Thielen wouldn't come without risk. He's 34 years old and has dealt with a myriad of injuries in recent seasons, including a hamstring strain that put him on the shelf for a month this season. His 21-day practice window was opened on Wednesday, meaning the Panthers have three weeks to activate him from injured reserve or keep him on IR for the rest of the season.