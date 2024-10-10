Will Vikings get a mid-season contract extension done with Camryn Bynum?
Before this season, Vikings safety Camryn Bynum was the team's next logical candidate for a contract extension following massive new deals for Justin Jefferson and Christian Darrisaw. But despite reports of mutual interest existing between the two sides, no deal was completed before the start of the season. That means Bynum is set to hit free agency next spring — unless the parties head back to the negotiating table midseason.
In a recent story for ESPN, insider Jeremy Fowler went with Bynum when asked to choose the player most likely to get an extension over the next two months.
"Minnesota and Bynum discussed an extension in recent months but couldn't reach an agreement," Fowler wrote. "As of now, he is set to enter free agency. He's thriving in Brian Flores' defense, with two interceptions, five pass deflections and a fumble recovery. Making splash plays in a contract year is a way to nudge the team back to the negotiation table with a stronger offense. That could be the case here. Bynum also fortifies a clear position of need in the future. Harrison Smith is turning 36 in February. The Vikings released 2022 first-rounder Lewis Cine in August. Bynum has leverage and could wait until March to exercise it."
Bynum is off to a strong start to this season after recording his second interception in five weeks in Sunday's win over the Jets. As Fowler laid out, that could create renewed interest in an extension on the Vikings' end, but it also could give the player's camp more leverage to ask for a big-time deal, knowing they could wait until free agency and cash in on the open market.
It's an interesting situation because Bynum feels like a player the Vikings would love to have around for a long time. He's a success story as a homegrown fourth-round pick and converted college cornerback who is playing at a very high level as the primary deep safety in Flores' scheme. He and Josh Metellus could be the future at that position in Minnesota, given that Smith may retire after this year. It doesn't hurt that Bynum is a high-character person who is beloved in the locker room.
But as always, it comes down to whether or not the two sides can agree on terms. The Vikings want to have Bynum around long-term, but at what price tag? They also have Theo Jackson and Jay Ward waiting in the wings as potential replacement options. Bynum presumably wants to stay in Minnesota and continue playing for Flores' electric defense, but he's playing so well that the prospect of testing the market in March may be enticing.
It'll be interesting to see what happens.