Report: Vikings, Cam Bynum have 'mutual interest' in long-term extension
When the Vikings surprised everyone by inking star left tackle Christian Darrisaw to a four year, $76 million deal in late July, it checked one of the team's big 2025 offseason tasks off the to-do list. Another big 2025 decision remains unresolved heading into the start of the 2024 season.
KSTP's Darren Wolfson reported Tuesday on SKOR North's Mackey & Judd Show that Vikings safety Camryn Bynum appears set to play out the final year of his deal without a contract extension in hand.
"I'm told there has been discussions on an extension but no legitimate progress. A lot would have to change for an extension to happen before the season opener," said Wolfson. "So, in this moment ... I will tell you that Cam Bynum, starting on Sept. 8, will play out the final year on his contract. But mutual interest remains on having Cam here long term."
Bynum is coming off a career year in which he led the Vikings in tackles (137) while also recording two interceptions and three forced fumbles. The 26-year-old was credited with six pass breakups and registered a 69.7 coverage grade in 2023, according to PFF.
Coming out of college as a cornerback, Bynum was selected by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2021 draft and transitioned to the safety position where he has steadily improved over the past three seasons. Now, heading into year four, Bynum is set to earn just $3.1 million for the upcoming season.
Wolfson added that an extension for Bynum is a "tricky contract" and speculated whether the Vikings would be willing to shell out the type of money that higher-end safeties are earning. Packers safety Xavier McKinney's four-year, $67 million deal is one that Wolfson speculated Bynum's camp could look for if he has another solid season in 2024.
Minnesota is projected to have around $56 million in available cap space in 2025, so a big deal like McKinney's wouldn't necessarily break the bank.
For context, Harrison Smith signed a five-year, $51 million deal heading into his fifth season. Adjusted for inflation, that deal would be worth around $66.8 million in today's dollars.
SKOR North's Judd Zulgad speculated that if Minnesota's season starts to go sideways ahead of the trade deadline, Bynum could be seen as an ideal trade candidate to refill the Vikings' depleted draft captial. That was something that Wolfson responded as saying "isn't all that reckless."
"I don't think an extension is going to get done in the next two weeks. So much would have to change. I guess I will be surprised if the Vikings budge considerably," continued Wolfson.
The Vikings, in the Wilf era, have typically inked homegrown talent to extensions, rarely allowing them to leave after their rookie deals. Bynum could be the next in a long line of homegrown stars to put pen to paper on a big extension to stay in Minnesota.
"There has been some chatter, there is mutual interest," Wolfson said.