The All-NFC North Preseason Team: Detroit dominates the O-line
As we continue our All-NFC North Preseason Team reveal, today we focus on the offensive line.
The voting, conducted by myself, Bill Huber from Packers On SI, John Maakaron from Lions On SI andGene Chamberlain from Bears On SI, included each writer voting for the top linemen at each position. Minnesota's Christian Darrisaw had three of the four first-place votes at left tackle, with Detroit's Taylor Decker getting one first-place tally.
Green Bay's Elgton Jenkins garnered three of four first-place votes at left guard while Detroit's Frank Ragnow, Kevin Zeitler and Penei Sewell swept the first-place votes at center, right guard and right tackle, respectively.
Surprisingly to us here in Minnesota, Ed Ingram had three second-place votes at right guard and Garrett Bradbury had three second place votes at center. Dalton Risner swept the fourth-place votes at left guard and Brian O'Neill was snubbed to Third Team at right tackle as the division writers favored Green Bay's Zach Tom on the Second Team.
In fairness, Tom allowed just two sacks compared to six charged to O'Neill last season, though O'Neill was in his first year back from a torn Achilles so fans should expect better from O'Neill in 2024.
Check out our First Team write-ups below from myself (Darrisaw), Huber (Jenkins) and Maakaron (Ragnow, Zeitler and Sewell).
LT Christian Darrisaw
Penei Sewell is the answer most will give when asked who the best overall offensive lineman in the NFC North is, but the analytics say Darrisaw is the best pass-blocking tackle in the division. According to Pro Football Focus, Darrisaw was the third-best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL in 2023, trailing only Dallas' Tyron Smith and Tampa Bay All-Pro Tristan Wirfs. All eyes are on Darrisaw entering training camp as he could be the next Viking to receive a long-term contract extension.
LG Elgton Jenkins
A second-round pick in 2019, Jenkins earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and 2022. He is the poster boy for the Green Bay way of building an offensive line. Jenkins can play here, there and everywhere – he started for David Bakhtiari at left tackle in 2021 and opened 2022 at right tackle.
Left guard is his best position, though. Back home in 2023, he allowed a grand total of zero sacks last season. Among guards, he played the second-most snaps without allowing a sack. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, he’s on a 26-game streak of not allowing a sack. It wasn’t his best season as a run blocker, though; an early-season knee injury played a role. With a so-so center and a question mark at right guard, the Packers need Jenkins at his best.
C Frank Ragnow
Despite injuries piling up for the veteran center, Ragnow’s play has not dipped. A second-team All-Pro selection in 2023 and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has been the anchor of Detroit’s elite offensive line. The veteran has been key to the Lions’ success in the run game in recent years.
The Arkansas product embodies what Dan Campbell has built culturally within the Lions’ organization. He’s gritty and dominant as a blocker and also displays toughness. In addition to nagging injuries, he played just a week after undergoing knee surgery last season. Detroit has managed this well, allowing him to rest on certain practice days in an effort to maximize his performance. With Jason Kelce retired, Ragnow has a claim to being the best active center in the entire NFL.
RG Kevin Zeitler
Zeitler is the new face on Detroit’s offensive line this year. The organization brought the veteran in on a one-year contract after the departure of Jonah Jackson. He profiles as a good addition, as he’s seen plenty throughout his 12 NFL seasons.
Having played for Cincinnati, Cleveland and the Giants in addition to his time in Baltimore, Zeitler has experience in a number of different schemes. He should have little trouble playing at a high level for the Lions in 2024.
He’ll be a strong presence in The Lions’ run-oriented offense and put up good numbers in pass-protection last season with the Ravens. In addition to his on-field attributes, the Lions will benefit from adding him to a young group of depth players including Colby Sorsdal, Christian Mahogany and Giovanni Manu.
RT Penei Sewell
As the first Draft pick in the Brad Holmes era, Sewell has evolved into a franchise cornerstone in his first three NFL seasons. He is viewed as one of the best tackles in the game and earned All-Pro honors for the first time last season. The Oregon product allowed just one sack last season and proved himself as an elite blocker in both the pass and run aspects.
Sewell earned a new contract extension this offseason, placing him among the highest-paid linemen in the league. For all of his blocking success, he also has elite athleticism which allows him to be an impact blocker downfield. Sewell ranked first amongst all tackles in PFF’s run-blocking grade and figures to be at an elite level once again in 2024.