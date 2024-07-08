Vikings face 7 of NFL's 10 best running backs this season; Aaron Jones snubbed
Being an honorable mention can bet a bit of a double-edged sword. On one side, it's nice to be recognized. On the other, it's nice way of telling someone they aren't good enough to be on the main list. So it goes for Vikings running back Aaron Jones, who got the dubious honorable mention in ESPN's running back rankings that were generated by anonymous league executives, coaches and scouts.
The top 10 running backs on the list are Christian McCaffrey (49ers), Breece Hall (Jets), Nick Chubb (Browns), Saquon Barkley (Eagles), Jonathan Taylor (Colts), Bijan Robinson (Falcons), Josh Jacobs (Packers), Jahmyr Gibbs (Lions), Derrick Henry (Ravens) and Travis Etienne Jr. (Jaguars).
Seven of those 10 –– excluding Chubb, Barkley and Henry –– are on Minnesota's schedule this season.
ESPN's write-up on Jones says he "lost a tight battle with Etienne for the 10th spot" on the list.
"Green Bay's offense was completely different when he was healthy," an NFC defensive coach told ESPN. "He's a difference-maker"
Jones finished second in our NFL On SI All-NFC North Preseason Team vote, narrowly missing out on the First Team spot to Jacobs. Gibbs came in third, followed by Detroit's David Montgomery and Chicago's D'Andre Swift.
Jones gained at least 100 yards at 5.0 yards per carry or more in each of the final five Packers games in 2023-24, including a three-touchdown playoff game against the Cowboys. He followed up his Dallas performance with 6.0 yards per carry and 108 yards in Green Bay's Divisional Round loss to the 49ers.