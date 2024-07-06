Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell 'crushed' by Khyree Jackson's death
Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have expressed their shock and sadness at the tragic death of rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson Friday night.
The 24-year-old, who was drafted in the 4th round of this year's NFL Draft by the Vikings, was killed in a crash in his native Maryland on Friday night, it was confirmed Saturday morning.
O'Connell said he is "crushed" by Jackson's death, with his statement reading: "Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him.
"In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him."
Details regarding the crash are limited as of Saturday morning, with more information expected to come out as the weekend progresses.
Jackson was one of the stories of the 2024 NFL Draft, with the corner having given up on football in 2017 and taking a job at a grocery store before returning to the sport in 2019, rising to become a key figure in the Oregon Ducks' backfield this past college season.
Adofo-Mensah said he is "heartbroken" by Jackson's passing, saying: "As we got to know him during the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally.
"His story was one of resilience. He was taking steps to become the best version of himself not just for him, but for those who cared about and looked up to him."