Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson killed in crash
Minnesota Vikings' rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, 24, has been tragically killed in a crash in Maryland.
Details are limited but Jackson's former head coach at the Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning, confirmed his death, posting: "RIP Khyree… Love you at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person."
The Minnesota Vikings have now confirmed Jackson's death, with their statement reading: "We are devastated by the news of Khyree Jackson’s death following an overnight car accident.
"Our thoughts are with Khyree’s family, friends, teammates and coaches, as well as all the victims of this tragic accident."
Tribute has been paid by his former high school, the Dr. Henry A. Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, where he grew up.
The Vikings selected Jackson from Oregon with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft, and he was earning rave reviews based on his early performances in training camp.
He was one of the best stories of the 2024 NFL Draft, having given up football in 2017 and taking a job at a local grocery store before giving the sport another shot in 2019.
Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jonathan Greenard tweeted the following Saturday morning.
This is a developing story.