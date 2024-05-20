Inside The Vikings

Vikings' Preseason Slate Includes One Home Contest, Two Road Games

Fans will get to see J.J. McCarthy in action at U.S. Bank Stadium in August.

Will Ragatz

Aug 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell
Aug 26, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
The Vikings' 2024 preseason slate includes one home game and two road contests. The three matchups will allow fans to get their first look at J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner, and other young players in game action.

They'll open up at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 10th against the Las Vegas Raiders. It's a 3 p.m. central time game on a Saturday. That game will allow fans to see McCarthy make his NFL debut (kinda) in person in downtown Minneapolis. It'll be interesting to see if the Vikings and Raiders hold any training camp joint practices at TCO Performance Center leading up to the game on Saturday.

Then the Vikings will go on the road to face the Browns at 3:25 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 17th. A week later, they'll face the Eagles in Philadelphia at 12:00 p.m. CT on Saturday, August 24th. That'll conclude the preseason slate.

The Vikings are 0-6 in preseason games under Kevin O'Connell and actually have a ten-game August losing streak that dates back to 2019. Outside of maybe a series or two in the first game, O'Connell doesn't play his starters in the preseason. It's all about development and competition for young players and those on the roster bubble. Kirk Cousins never played in the preseason under O'Connell, but this year, I'd imagine both McCarthy and Sam Darnold will see some action in these games.

Vikings preseason schedule

* vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Saturday, 8/10, 3:25 p.m. CT)
* at Cleveland Browns (Saturday, 8/17, 3:00 p.m. CT)
* at Philadelphia Eagles (Saturday, 8/24, 12:00 p.m. CT)

All games are televised locally on FOX 9 and broadcast on KFAN radio (100.3 FM). It's possible NFL Network will carry one or more of these games nationally.

