Vikings UDFA rookie Dwight McGlothern raising eyebrows at minicamp?
Ivan Pace Jr.'s outstanding rookie season has brought increased attention to the Vikings' rookie undrafted free agent class this year. While much of that attention has been on UCLA edge rusher Gabriel Murphy, cornerback Dwight McGlothern is becoming the focus of the latest hype.
McGlothern, at 6-foot-2, is a tall, lanky corner who ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
"Ball-hawking cornerback with the eyes, instincts and ball skills to flip the field against careless quarterbacks. McGlothern can press a little bit and handle some man coverage," NFL Network's Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft profile of McGlothern. "He possesses average speed and athleticism, but the skills are there to label him a Day 3 prospect with upside."
McGlothern joined the Vikings, looking to make his way onto a roster with a lot of questions at cornerback. Those numerous questions have led the undrafted free agent to earning first-team snaps at Vikings minicamp, reported The Athletic's Alec Lewis.
In four years split between Arkansas and LSU, McGlothern recorded eight interceptions and 24 pass breakups. His 91.8 coverage grade was best in the country among all cornerbacks in 2023, according to Pro Football Focus.
After veteran Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings don't have a bona fide starter at cornerback. Free agent signing Shaq Griffin has bounced around teams the past several years, while recent the recent draft picks of Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans and Mekhi Blackmon have all had their growing pains.
Lewis noted McGlothern was one of the final players on the practice field after Thursday's minicamp practice, practicing with Murphy and learning from the veteran corner.
Current Vikings defensive backs coach Daronte Jones was the defensive coordinator at LSU during McGlothern's sophomore season in 2021.
"The biggest thing (is) I've already been in their position," Murphy said when asked about working one-on-one with McGlothern after practice. "I had other guys help me out, so I just want to keep being that person, be a good teammate. Also, when they ask questions, I want to give them the knowledge to help them get better as well. ... When I have time like that to show the guys my knowledge and what I know to help them out, I'm going to keep doing that every single day."
Vikings fans saw the impact Pace was able to make as an undrafted free agent. With so many open spots at cornerback, there could be the opportunity for another undrafted college prospect to make a name for himself on the Vikings roster.