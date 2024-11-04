Watch: Mascots bully peewee football players, thrust during Vikings-Colts game
The Vikings beat the Colts on national television Sunday night, but halftime was the main event featuring fully-grown mascots against peewee football players from Maple Grove, Minnesota.
The fourth-graders from Maple Grove were matched up against Goldy (Minnesota Gophers), Herky (Iowa Hawkeyes), Rory the Aurorasaurus (Minnesota Aurora FC), PK Loon (Minnesota United FC), Muddona (St. Paul Saints), Prowl (Minnesota Lynx), Muddona (St. Paul Saints), Crunch (Minnesota Timberwolves), Rampage (Los Angeles Rams), Blue (Indianapolis Colts) and Viktor (Minnesota Vikings).
In years past, the game has resulted in kid football players being tossed like rag dolls by the grown adults in costume. We don't know how many kids from Maple Grove stayed home from school Monday with concussion-like symptoms, but the six-minute game saw the Crimson quarterback twice assaulted by Colts mascot Blue.
That big, dumb horse reached across the line of scrimmage and pulled the young QB down awkwardly during one of the 10 plays in the game.
A few plays later, Blue rushed the scrambling quarterback and smashed him in the backfield for a sack. Blue then shoved the kid and taunted, and like a hungry pack of wolves the kid's teammates intervened, shoved the big horse and ripped its jersey off. Blue then thrusted his hips at the crowd in an act that Joe Buck would call "disgusting."
The full halftime game is in the video player below. Here's the play-by-play recap:
Play 1: Rampage barrels through a handful of kids for a 15-yard gain.
Play 2: Mascots fumble recovered by Maple Grove at the 21.
Play 3: Viktor connects with Blue for a 21-yard touchdown.
Play 4: Maple Grove runs 16 yards to the 4-yard line.
Play 5: Blue blitzes and hits the QB, who avoids a knee injury despite an awkward fall.
Play 6: Maple Grove runs for a 9-yard touchdown.
Play 7: Viktor stiff-arms a few kids and runs for a 20-yard touchdown.
Play 8: Blue smashes the kid QB and pushes and shoving follows.
Play 9: Maple Grove runs for 15 yards before Herky trips up the kid running back.
Play 10: Refs miss a Maple Grove false start and the Crimson takes advantage with the game-tying touchdown.