Vince Carter, Toronto Sports Icons in Negotiations to Purchase Bills Minority Stake
The Buffalo Bills' ownership group may soon have a distinctly Canadian flavor.
Three icons of Toronto sports are in talks to buy a minority share in the Bills, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Eben Novy-Williams and Scott Soshnick of Sportico.
The athletes in question are former Toronto Raptors forward and guard Vince Carter, former Raptors forward Tracy McGrady, and former Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore.
"Nothing has been signed and it is possible that the investments do not happen," Novy-Williams and Soshnick wrote, citing anonymous sources.
If completed, the deal would seemingly reestablish ties between Buffalo and Toronto 11 years after the conclusion of the Bills Toronto Series. That series entailed the Bills playing six regular-season and two preseason games at the Rogers Centre.
“Earlier this year, the Pegula family retained Allen & Company to explore the potential sale of a non-controlling, minority interest in the Bills," the organization said Tuesday in a statement. "Since then, there has been a significant amount of interest, and our focus has been on finding the right partners for our organization. The process is on-going, and any potential investor cannot be confirmed or finalized until it is approved by the NFL.
"The Pegula family’s continued commitment to our fans across this region and beyond, Western New York, and the new Highmark Stadium remains unchanged. Neither the team nor the Pegula family can comment any further at this point."
Buffalo is in the process of constructing New Highmark Stadium, which is scheduled to open in 2026. The team is currently valued at $4.2 billion by Forbes.