Viral Chargers Superfan Returned Monday and Was So Fired Up After Early Field Goal

Karl Rasmussen

Los Angeles Chargers superfan Merrianne Do reacts to Cameron DIcker's field goal against the Arizona Cardinals.
Los Angeles Chargers superfan Merrianne Do reacts to Cameron DIcker's field goal against the Arizona Cardinals. / Screenshot via ESPN on X
Last NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers superfan Merrianne Do went viral for her incredibly enthusiastic support of the team while in attendance at a game.

She was back during Monday Night Football in Week 7, sitting in a field-level suite at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals.

It's been almost a year since she initially made headlines for her over-the-top enthusiasm, but it doesn't seem as if she's any less excitable about her Chargers.

After kicker Cameron Dicker opened the scoring on Monday night with a 59-yard field goal, Do was shown on the ESPN+ broadcast, and she was her usual fired-up self. Do put her hands up in the air and had her mouth agape in excitement, clearly impressed with Dicker's go-ahead kick from long range.

That's certainly quite the celebration for a successful field goal in the second quarter, but Do has never shied away from being an absolute die-hard Chargers fan.

KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

