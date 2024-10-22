Viral Chargers Superfan Returned Monday and Was So Fired Up After Early Field Goal
Last NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers superfan Merrianne Do went viral for her incredibly enthusiastic support of the team while in attendance at a game.
She was back during Monday Night Football in Week 7, sitting in a field-level suite at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, home of the Arizona Cardinals.
It's been almost a year since she initially made headlines for her over-the-top enthusiasm, but it doesn't seem as if she's any less excitable about her Chargers.
After kicker Cameron Dicker opened the scoring on Monday night with a 59-yard field goal, Do was shown on the ESPN+ broadcast, and she was her usual fired-up self. Do put her hands up in the air and had her mouth agape in excitement, clearly impressed with Dicker's go-ahead kick from long range.
That's certainly quite the celebration for a successful field goal in the second quarter, but Do has never shied away from being an absolute die-hard Chargers fan.