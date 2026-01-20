NFL Announces Officiating Crew for Super Bowl LX
Super Bowl LX is officially less than three weeks away, and as such, anticipation continues to build around the NFL's crowning contest of the 2025-26 season.
Amid the hype was the mystery of who would be making the calls from Santa Clara's Levi' Stadium, but on Tuesday, the NFL announced its full seven-man officiating crew for the big game.
Here’s a look at who will be wearing stripes—and donning whistles—for Super Bowl LX:
Super Bowl LX Officiating Crew
The following seven officials have been selected to work Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8:
Referee: Shawn Smith
Umpire: Roy Ellison
Down judge: Dana McKenzie
Field judge: Jason Ledet
Side judge: Eugene Hall
Back judge: Greg Steed
Replay official: Andrew Lambert
An interesting officiating nugget about the Super Bowl is the fact that the crew doesn’t work together on a game-to-game basis. While crews travel and officiate together during the regular season and early playoff rounds, the NFL mixes and matches officials for the Super Bowl in an attempt to assemble the top-performing crew for the big game.
For Super Bowl LX specifically, referee Shawn Smith has yet to officiate the NFL’s big game, while the crew working alongside him will bring a combined total of nine Super Bowl appearances with them to Santa Clara.
