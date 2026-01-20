NFL Announces Officiating Crew for Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX is officially less than three weeks away, and as such, anticipation continues to build around the NFL's crowning contest of the 2025-26 season.

Amid the hype was the mystery of who would be making the calls from Santa Clara's Levi' Stadium, but on Tuesday, the NFL announced its full seven-man officiating crew for the big game.

Here’s a look at who will be wearing stripes—and donning whistles—for Super Bowl LX:

Super Bowl LX Officiating Crew

Shawn Smith will be the head referee in Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The following seven officials have been selected to work Super Bowl LX on Sunday, Feb. 8:

Referee: Shawn Smith

Umpire: Roy Ellison

Down judge: Dana McKenzie

Field judge: Jason Ledet

Side judge: Eugene Hall

Back judge: Greg Steed

Replay official: Andrew Lambert

Shawn Smith is the referee for this year’s Super Bowl. It will be his first pic.twitter.com/UDZl7O9LYx — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 20, 2026

An interesting officiating nugget about the Super Bowl is the fact that the crew doesn’t work together on a game-to-game basis. While crews travel and officiate together during the regular season and early playoff rounds, the NFL mixes and matches officials for the Super Bowl in an attempt to assemble the top-performing crew for the big game.

For Super Bowl LX specifically, referee Shawn Smith has yet to officiate the NFL’s big game, while the crew working alongside him will bring a combined total of nine Super Bowl appearances with them to Santa Clara.

