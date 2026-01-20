Bo Nix Received Sweetest Gesture From Local Kids After Fracturing Ankle

Bo Nix’s first career playoff win didn’t come without a devastating setback.

Shortly after Nix led the Broncos to a 33–30 win over the Bills in overtime, coach Sean Payton announced that Nix suffered a bone fracture in his right ankle toward the end of the victory, and will be out for the remainder of the postseason. Nix is expected to undergo surgery on his ankle on Tuesday in Birmingham.

After leading the Broncos to the No. 1 seed and the AFC championship game, Nix will now be sidelined as his team tries to beat the Patriots at home and advance to the Super Bowl for the first time in a decade. Instead, Jarrett Stidham will fill in for Nix and make his first start in two years.

After Nix’s crushing injury, he has received tons of support—including from some local kids in his neighborhood. Nix’s wife Izzy shared a picture of a mailbox containing handwritten cards and letters that said “Feel Better Soon” and “Go Broncos.”

The support @BoNix10 is getting from the neighborhood 🥹 (via izzysmokenix/IG) pic.twitter.com/PqF2aozjD6 — NFL (@NFL) January 20, 2026

It’s a sweet gesture for the second-year quarterback who has helped turn this Broncos franchise around. With Nix at the helm, the Broncos are back on top of the AFC West and on the doorstep of the Super Bowl. Nix won’t be able to help Denver achieve their ultimate goal this year, but he has been an instrumental part of the Broncos’ success over the last two years.

