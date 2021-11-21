WATCH: Washington Ties Panthers on Taylor Heinicke TD Pass

The Washington Football Team beat the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but celebration time is over.

This week, Washington faces a familiar foe for coach Ron Rivera, the Carolina Panthers. Rivara spent nine seasons coaching the Panthers, and their new/old quarterback, Cam Newton.

Newton and running back Christian McCaffery create a unique combination for an opposing defense, as Newton is the franchise's leader in both passing touchdowns (183) and rushing touchdowns (59).

With defensive leader Chase Young done for the season and Montez Sweat still out, the WFT defense faces a challenge on Sunday stopping either one.

But Carolina can be dangerous through the air too, with Newton throwing the ball to wide receivers D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson.

But the key to a Washington win won't just be stopping the Carolina offense. Washington will need to find its own offense to keep up with Newton and Co.

After a Carolina touchdown on its first drive to start the game, a drive that the Washington defense allowed the Panthers to go 75 yards in nine plays, Washington responded with a three-and-out.

But the Washington defense held the Panthers to their own three-and-out on the following drive.

The Carolina punt was fair-caught by DeAndre Carter at the Washington 23 yard line. Quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the Washington offense then found something and drove the field 62 yards in four plays, including a 30-yard completion from Heinicke to wideout Terry McLaurin to the Carolina 47.

However, the drive stalled at the Panthers' 13 yard line when running back Antonio Gibson fumbled and the ball at the 10, and it was recovered by Carolina.

But on its next possession, Washington was able to sustain another drive that tied the game.

A 60-yard drive that took six plays, including another Heinicke-to-McLaurin connection, this time for 39 yards, ended with a six-yard touchdown pass from Heinicke to wideout Cam Sims.

The Washington defense is playing well, and if the offense can keep sustaining drives and keeping Newton and his offense off the field, that could culminate in a victory.