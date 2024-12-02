What Channel Is the Super Bowl On? TV & Streaming Guide for Super Bowl LIX
Super Bowl LIX will take place on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. The game will pit the winners of the AFC and NFC against one another—which FanDuel oddsmakers believe will be some mixture of the Detroit Lions (+350), Kansas City Chiefs (+500), Buffalo Bills (+650), Baltimore Ravens (+800), Philadelphia Eagles (+800), San Francisco 49ers (+1700) and Houston Texans (+1700).
Regardless of which teams match up in Super Bowl LIX, millions of eyes will be on the game.
What Channel Is Super Bowl LIX On?
Super Bowl LIX will air on FOX at 6:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 9, 2025. Kevin Burkhardt will be the play-by-play announcer and Tom Brady will serve as the color commentator. This is the first Super Bowl on FOX since Super Bowl LVII in 2023. Burkhardt was also on the call for that game.
Both FOX Deportes and Telemundo will provide Spanish-language broadcasts. This is the first time in history that two different networks will air Spanish broadcasts of the Super Bowl.
TV Schedule for Super Bowl LIX
While the game doesn’t kick off until 6:30 p.m., pregame coverage will start in the early afternoon. The last time FOX aired the Super Bowl, coverage began at 1 p.m. and ran until kickoff.
Fans should expect the halftime show to begin around 8 p.m. and last for 12-15 minutes.
Immediately following the game will be the Lombardi Trophy presentation. Once that wraps up, FOX will air the Season 3 premier of the hit game show “The Floor.”
Program
Time (ET)
Description
Super Bowl LIX Pregame
1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Analysis, interviews, features
Super Bowl LIX Kickoff
6:30 p.m.
Live from Caesars Superdome
Super Bowl Halftime Show
Approximately 8 p.m.
Performance by Kendrick Lamar
Postgame Coverage
Immediately following the game
Trophy presentation, interviews, highlights
Streaming Options for Super Bowl LIX
There are plenty of options for cordcutters out there wanting to watch Super Bowl LIX. With the game airing on FOX, any streaming service that carries local channels will provide access.
Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV and Sling TV all carry FOX in most local markets (be sure to doublecheck before you sign up). The NFL and NFL+ app will also have access to the game, but you cannot screen mirror or smartcast those feeds to a television.
Hulu, fuboTV and YouTube TV all offer weeklong free trials for new users. Sling TV does not, but it is also the cheaper option (assuming it has local channels in your market).
International Viewing Options for Super Bowl LIX
The NFL is growing the game of football and pushing the biggest event of the year in front of more people than ever before. The 2024 Super Bowl saw a record international viewership of 62.5 million people, which the league hopes to build upon in 2025.
That being said, there are international options for fans outside of the U.S.
Sky Sports will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom, DAZN will air it in Canada and NFL Game Pass International will also air the broadcast in a number of languages.
How to Watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show
For most fans, the halftime show is baked into the experience of the game itself. But for some, there’s really no interest in the actual sporting event.
If you’re in that camp, then you’re going to want to turn the game on around 8 p.m. ET and be a bit patient. Halftime should be quickly approaching by then, so you won’t miss a second of Apple Music’s Rapper of the Year Kendrick Lamar performing his much-anticipated set.
Lamar previously worked the Super Bowl LVI halftime show with fellow rap artists Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. However, Lamar’s selection was not without controversy as many were hoping for New Orleans native Lil’ Wayne to headline.
Jay-Z and Roc Nation will executive produce the event for the sixth-straight year and Hamish Hamilton will direct.
Radio and Audio Streaming Options for Super Bowl LIX
NFL+ and SiriusXM will both air audio broadcasts, but Westwood One has exclusive radio broadcast rights to Super Bowl LIX.
You can listen to the game on the Westwood One website, or you can download an app like iHeartRadio to turn your phone into a radio and listen to your local Westwood One syndication station to hear the game.
However, these options won’t air the halftime show. Instead, you’ll be treated to a panel of analysts breaking down the first half of the game.
How to Watch Super Bowl LIX in 4K or HDR
There’s no official word yet from FOX about a 4K option for Super Bowl LIX. However, their regular-season telecasts are all converted to 4K. So it seems like a safe assumption that there will be some options.
But even if the network opts for a 4K compatible stream, you’ll need to make sure you’re prepared for 4K. That means having a streaming service that supports 4K streaming (local channels will not have the game in 4K) and a television that supports 4K.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.