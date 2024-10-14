What We Learned in NFL Week 6: Lions, Ravens Looking Like Elite Teams

Derrick Henry carried the ball 24 times for 132 yards and 2 TDs while generating +34 rushing yards over expected.



This was Henry’s fourth game of the season over +30 RYOE, most in the NFL. Only one player had more such games in all of 2023 (C. McCaffrey, 5).#WASvsBAL | @Ravens pic.twitter.com/X8ngXlU9QO