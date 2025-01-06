SI

2025 NFL Home and Away Schedules for Every Team

With Week 18 of the season in the books and the division standings set, matchups for next season are finalized, with dates and times to be released in May.

John Pluym

All home and away opponents have been determined for the 2025 NFL regular season.
All home and away opponents have been determined for the 2025 NFL regular season. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

With the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, it’s a good time to look ahead to next season’s schedules for all 32 teams. All home and away opponents have been entirely determined.

We still have to wait until May to learn the dates of all 2025 regular-season matchups, but we at least know the divisions each team is slated to play, along with the two matchups based on standings inside the conference from the previous season and the one quirky intraconference game, which was added after the league expanded to a 17-game schedule. And, of course, we know the three divisional opponents each team plays twice a year.

The NFL uses a rotation system to make sure each team plays one another at least once every four years. Flexible scheduling also helps showcase the best late-season matchups to the largest audiences, and the schedule-makers consider bye weeks and travel to maintain competitive equity.

AFC EAST

1. Buffalo Bills                       

Home: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Philadelphia

Away: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Houston

2. Miami Dolphins                

Home: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, L.A. Chargers, Washington                  

Away: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis

3. New York Jets                  

Home: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Denver, Dallas

Away: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville

4. New England Patriots       

Home: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, N.Y. Giants

Away: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee

AFC NORTH

1. Baltimore Ravens             

Home: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, New England, N.Y. Jets, Houston, L.A. Rams

Away: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Green Bay, Miami, Minnesota, Kansas City

2. Pittsburgh Steelers           

Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Buffalo, Green Bay, Minnesota, Miami, Indianapolis, Seattle

Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, New England, N.Y. Jets, L.A. Chargers

3. Cincinnati Bengals           

Home: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, New England, N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville, Arizona

Away: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Green Bay, Miami, Minnesota, Denver

4. Cleveland Browns            

Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Green Bay, Miami, Minnesota, Tennessee, San Francisco

Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, New England, N.Y. Jets, Las Vegas

AFC SOUTH

1. Houston Texans              

Home: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Buffalo, Tampa Bay

Away: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Baltimore

2.  Indianapolis Colts            

Home: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta

Away: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Pittsburgh

3. Jacksonville Jaguars       

Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle, N.Y. Jets, Carolina

Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Cincinnati

4. Tennessee Titans             

Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle, New England, New Orleans

Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Cleveland

AFC WEST

1. Kansas City Chiefs           

Home: Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, Detroit

Away: Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee, Buffalo

2. Los Angeles Chargers      

Home: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, Pittsburgh, Minnesota

Away: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee, Miami

3. Denver Broncos               

Home: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Green Bay

Away: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, N.Y. Jets

4. Las Vegas Raiders           

Home: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee, Cleveland, Chicago

Away: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, New England

NFC EAST

1. Philadelphia Eagles          

Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, L.A. Rams

Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, Buffalo, Tampa Bay

2. Washington Commanders   

Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Seattle

Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, Miami, Atlanta

3.  Dallas Cowboys               

Home: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, Arizona

Away: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, N.Y. Jets, Carolina

4.  New York Giants              

Home: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, San Francisco

Away: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans

NFC NORTH

1.  Detroit Lions                    

Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay

Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, Kansas City, L.A. Rams

2.  Minnesota Vikings            

Home: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, Atlanta

Away: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Seattle

3. Green Bay Packers           

Home: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, Carolina

Away: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, Denver, Arizona

4. Chicago Bears                  

Home: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, New Orleans

Away: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, Las Vegas, San Francisco

NFC SOUTH

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers   

Home: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Arizona, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, Philadelphia

Away: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Miami, Seattle, Houston, Detroit

2. Atlanta Falcons                

Home: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, L.A Rams, Miami, Seattle, Washington

Away: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Arizona, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, Indianapolis, Minnesota

3. Carolina Panthers             

Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Miami, Seattle, Dallas

Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Arizona, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Green Bay

4. New Orleans Saints          

Home: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Arizona, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, N.Y. Giants

Away: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Miami, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Tennessee, Chicago

NFC WEST

1. Los Angeles Rams           

Home: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Detroit

Away: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Baltimore, Philadelphia

2. Seattle Seahawks             

Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Minnesota

Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Washington

3. Arizona Cardinals             

Home: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay

Away: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Dallas

4. San Francisco 49ers         

Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Chicago

Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, N.Y. Giants

Published |Modified
John Pluym
JOHN PLUYM

John Pluym is the managing editor for NFL and golf content at Sports Illustrated. A sports history buff, he joined SI in April 2022 after having spent 10 years at ESPN overseeing NFL coverage. Pluym has won several awards throughout his career, including honors from the Society of News Design and Associated Press Sports Editors. As a native Minnesotan, he enjoys spending time on his boat and playing golf.

Home/NFL