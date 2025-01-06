2025 NFL Home and Away Schedules for Every Team
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Carolina Panthers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- Washington Commanders
- Tennessee Titans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Francisco 49ers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Jets
- New York Giants
With the 2024 NFL regular season in the books, it’s a good time to look ahead to next season’s schedules for all 32 teams. All home and away opponents have been entirely determined.
We still have to wait until May to learn the dates of all 2025 regular-season matchups, but we at least know the divisions each team is slated to play, along with the two matchups based on standings inside the conference from the previous season and the one quirky intraconference game, which was added after the league expanded to a 17-game schedule. And, of course, we know the three divisional opponents each team plays twice a year.
The NFL uses a rotation system to make sure each team plays one another at least once every four years. Flexible scheduling also helps showcase the best late-season matchups to the largest audiences, and the schedule-makers consider bye weeks and travel to maintain competitive equity.
AFC EAST
1. Buffalo Bills
Home: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Philadelphia
Away: Miami, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Houston
2. Miami Dolphins
Home: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, L.A. Chargers, Washington
Away: Buffalo, New England, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Indianapolis
3. New York Jets
Home: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Denver, Dallas
Away: Buffalo, Miami, New England, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville
4. New England Patriots
Home: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, N.Y. Giants
Away: Buffalo, Miami, N.Y. Jets, Baltimore, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Tennessee
AFC NORTH
1. Baltimore Ravens
Home: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, New England, N.Y. Jets, Houston, L.A. Rams
Away: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Green Bay, Miami, Minnesota, Kansas City
2. Pittsburgh Steelers
Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Buffalo, Green Bay, Minnesota, Miami, Indianapolis, Seattle
Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, New England, N.Y. Jets, L.A. Chargers
3. Cincinnati Bengals
Home: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, New England, N.Y. Jets, Jacksonville, Arizona
Away: Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Green Bay, Miami, Minnesota, Denver
4. Cleveland Browns
Home: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Green Bay, Miami, Minnesota, Tennessee, San Francisco
Away: Baltimore, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Detroit, New England, N.Y. Jets, Las Vegas
AFC SOUTH
1. Houston Texans
Home: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Buffalo, Tampa Bay
Away: Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Baltimore
2. Indianapolis Colts
Home: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta
Away: Houston, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Pittsburgh
3. Jacksonville Jaguars
Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle, N.Y. Jets, Carolina
Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Tennessee, Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Cincinnati
4. Tennessee Titans
Home: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, L.A. Rams, Seattle, New England, New Orleans
Away: Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Arizona, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Cleveland
AFC WEST
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Home: Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, Baltimore, Detroit
Away: Denver, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee, Buffalo
2. Los Angeles Chargers
Home: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, Pittsburgh, Minnesota
Away: Denver, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee, Miami
3. Denver Broncos
Home: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee, Cincinnati, Green Bay
Away: Kansas City, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, N.Y. Jets
4. Las Vegas Raiders
Home: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Dallas, Jacksonville, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee, Cleveland, Chicago
Away: Denver, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Washington, New England
NFC EAST
1. Philadelphia Eagles
Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, L.A. Rams
Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, Buffalo, Tampa Bay
2. Washington Commanders
Home: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, Seattle
Away: Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, Miami, Atlanta
3. Dallas Cowboys
Home: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, Arizona
Away: N.Y. Giants, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, N.Y. Jets, Carolina
4. New York Giants
Home: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Green Bay, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers, Minnesota, San Francisco
Away: Dallas, Philadelphia, Washington, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, New England, New Orleans
NFC NORTH
1. Detroit Lions
Home: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay
Away: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, Kansas City, L.A. Rams
2. Minnesota Vikings
Home: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, Atlanta
Away: Chicago, Detroit, Green Bay, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, L.A. Chargers, Seattle
3. Green Bay Packers
Home: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, Carolina
Away: Chicago, Detroit, Minnesota, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, Denver, Arizona
4. Chicago Bears
Home: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Cleveland, Dallas, N.Y. Giants, Pittsburgh, New Orleans
Away: Detroit, Green Bay, Minnesota, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Washington, Las Vegas, San Francisco
NFC SOUTH
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Home: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Arizona, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, Philadelphia
Away: Atlanta, Carolina, New Orleans, Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Miami, Seattle, Houston, Detroit
2. Atlanta Falcons
Home: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, L.A Rams, Miami, Seattle, Washington
Away: Carolina, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Arizona, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, Indianapolis, Minnesota
3. Carolina Panthers
Home: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, L.A. Rams, Miami, Seattle, Dallas
Away: Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Arizona, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, Jacksonville, Green Bay
4. New Orleans Saints
Home: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Arizona, New England, N.Y. Jets, San Francisco, N.Y. Giants
Away: Atlanta, Carolina, Tampa Bay, Buffalo, Miami, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Tennessee, Chicago
NFC WEST
1. Los Angeles Rams
Home: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Detroit
Away: Arizona, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Baltimore, Philadelphia
2. Seattle Seahawks
Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Minnesota
Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Washington
3. Arizona Cardinals
Home: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Green Bay
Away: L.A. Rams, San Francisco, Seattle, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Dallas
4. San Francisco 49ers
Home: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Atlanta, Carolina, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Chicago
Away: Arizona, L.A. Rams, Seattle, Houston, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, N.Y. Giants