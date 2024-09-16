SI

Who Are the ManningCast Guests for Falcons-Eagles?

Bill Belichick is back for more.

Kyle Koster

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Monday Night Football's Week 2 matchup features the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kirk Cousins and the Falcons offense is looking to put something positive on tape. Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni are looking to prove that they've put last season's late meltdown completely in the rearview mirror.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will have the reins of the main broadcast. The ManningCast will also be available for viewers seeking something different.

Omaha Productions, in what's become a bit of a Monday morning tradition, has revelaed the guest list for the alternate broadcast.

Bill Belichick will once again lead things off, followed by noted Eagles enthusiast Miles Teller. Matt Ryan will then close the night.

The season-opening ManningCast turned in all-time low ratings last week. It'll be interesting to see if they get a bump this time out.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

