Who is Chris Oladokun? A Look at the Chiefs' New Quarterback Amid Flurry of Injuries
The Chiefs are dealing with quite the quarterback problem heading into the final two weeks of the 2025 season.
After losing franchise signal-caller Patrick Mahomes for the remainder of the year to a torn ACL and LCL, Kansas City is now set to be without backup Gardner Minshew, who, too, is feared to have suffered a season-ending knee injury.
So who's next up for the Chiefs? I’m glad you asked. Believe it or not, Kansas City will be turning to a two-time Super Bowl champion under center for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Yup, that’s right. Chris Oladokun replaced Minshew on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee, completing 11-of-16 passes for 111 yards and a passer rating of 88.3 in the eventual loss. Has been with the Chiefs since the beginning of the 2022 season, winning Super Bowls LVII and LVIII with the club in ’23 and ’24.
Oladokun played college football at South Florida, Samford, and South Dakota State from 2016 to ‘21. In his final collegiate season, he started 15 games for SDSU, leading the Jackrabbits to an 11–4 record while throwing for 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
After spending six years in the NCAA, Oladokun entered the 2022 NFL draft and was selected by the Steelers in the seventh round (pick No. 241). He spent the offseason with Pittsburgh but was released during final roster cuts and signed to the Chiefs' practice squad a week later.
Oladokun has been with Kansas City ever since, signing multiple contracts with the club while boomeranging on and off both the active roster and practice squad a handful of times. Given his familiarity with the offense, the 28-year-old will, in all likelihood, make his first NFL start on Thursday, Christmas night, as the Chiefs welcome the Broncos to Arrowhead Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.