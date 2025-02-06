Who is Stephanie Nogueras? Meet the Super Bowl LIX ASL National Anthem Performer
The Super Bowl has gotten so massive that it eclipses being just a game. It is a full-on worldwide spectacle. It brings together sports, music and culture on one of the largest stages in the world.
As the event got bigger and bigger, there was more demand for inclusivity from the NFL. While many point out that the league was slow-moving when it came to incorporating sign language interpreters for deaf fans, things have improved since the practice began in the early 1990s.
The first ASL performance was in 1992 during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis and the league has continued it every year since. Super Bowl LIX will feature deaf Puerto Rican actress Stephanie Nogueras doing ASL for the anthem.
Who Is Stephanie Nogueras?
A New Jersey native, Nogueras is a celebrated actress and advocate for the deaf community. She is best known for her role as Natalie Pierce in the Freeform (then-ABC Family) series Switched at Birth in which she portrayed a deaf high schooler navigating the tumultuous teenage years while dealing with friends, love, finding herself and communication challenges.
She has also appeared in Killing It, Accused, Criminal Minds and Grimm.
When she’s not acting, Nogueras teaches ASL to students and has embraced becoming a role model for the deaf community. She started her own production company, Pepita Productions, with a focus on getting underrepresented voices into the mainstream.
The Role of ASL in Super Bowl Performances
While the NFL has brought in ASL performers/interpreters for the last 30 years, many argue that the league hasn’t done enough to ensure the pregame is accessible for those who are deaf.
That’s because ASL is rarely shown on the main television broadcast.
Since the early 2010s, increased pressure from the deaf community and advocacy groups has resulted in many improvements. For example, in 2012, CBS kept a camera focused on John Maucere. This feed was available for viewers to watch online.
But in 2021, viewers missed most of Warren “Wawa” Snipe’s performance. While the full video was available online, CBS didn’t offer a split-screen of him on the television broadcast. His performance was considered to be an instant classic.
A standout moment came in 1993 at Super Bowl XXVII. Garth Brooks famously walked out before the game over a dispute about a new music video, leaving NBC producers to approach Jon Bon Jovi in the stands. However, Brooks returned with little time remaining to perform and requested that American actress Marlee Matlin, a prominent advocate for the deaf community, stand next to him and be featured on camera.
More About Stephanie Nogueras
Nogueras, born deaf on Nov. 18, 1989, has a degree from Rochester Institute of Technology.
Her production company, Pepita Productions, focuses on getting deaf Latino youth into the entertainment industry. “Pepito” translates to “pumpkin seed.”
According to her website, she enjoys hiking, dancing and reading.
Every ASL Performer in Super Bowl History
Super Bowl
Year
ASL Performer
XXVI
1992
Lori Hilary
XXVII
1993
Marlee Matlin
XXVIII
1994
Courtney Keel Foley
XXIX
1995
Heather Whitestone
XXX
1996
Mary Kim Titla
XXXI
1997
Erika Rachael Schwarz
XXXII
1998
Phyllis Frelich
XXXIII
1999
Speaking Hands
XXXIV
2000
Briarlake Elementary School Signing Choir
XXXV
2001
Tom Cooney
XXXVI
2002
Joe Narcisse
XXXVII
2003
Janet Maxwell
XXXVIII
2004
Suzanna Christy
XXXIX
2005
Wesley Tallent
XL
2006
Angela LaGuardia
XLI
2007
Marlee Matlin
XLII
2008
A Dreamer
XLIII
2009
Kristen Santos
XLIV
2010
Kinesha Battles
XLV
2011
Candice Villesca
XLVI
2012
Rachel Mazique
XLVII
2013
John Maucere
XLVIII
2014
Amber Zion
XLIX
2015
Treshelle Edmond
50
2016
Marlee Matlin
LI
2017
Kriston Lee Pumphrey
LII
2018
Alexandria Wailes
LIII
2019
Aaron Loggins
LIV
2020
Christine Sun Kim
LV
2021
Warren Snipe
LVI
2022
Sandra Mae Frank
LVII
2023
Troy Kotsur
LVIII
2024
Daniel Durant
LIX
2025
Stephanie Nogueras