SI

Who is Stephanie Nogueras? Meet the Super Bowl LIX ASL National Anthem Performer

Nate Cunningham

Stephanie Nogueras Talks Killing It Season 1
Stephanie Nogueras Talks Killing It Season 1 / Screen Rant Plus

The Super Bowl has gotten so massive that it eclipses being just a game. It is a full-on worldwide spectacle. It brings together sports, music and culture on one of the largest stages in the world. 

As the event got bigger and bigger, there was more demand for inclusivity from the NFL. While many point out that the league was slow-moving when it came to incorporating sign language interpreters for deaf fans, things have improved since the practice began in the early 1990s. 

The first ASL performance was in 1992 during Super Bowl XXVI in Minneapolis and the league has continued it every year since. Super Bowl LIX will feature deaf Puerto Rican actress Stephanie Nogueras doing ASL for the anthem. 

Who Is Stephanie Nogueras?

A New Jersey native, Nogueras is a celebrated actress and advocate for the deaf community. She is best known for her role as Natalie Pierce in the Freeform (then-ABC Family) series Switched at Birth in which she portrayed a deaf high schooler navigating the tumultuous teenage years while dealing with friends, love, finding herself and communication challenges. 

She has also appeared in Killing It, Accused, Criminal Minds and Grimm.

When she’s not acting, Nogueras teaches ASL to students and has embraced becoming a role model for the deaf community. She started her own production company, Pepita Productions, with a focus on getting underrepresented voices into the mainstream. 

The Role of ASL in Super Bowl Performances

While the NFL has brought in ASL performers/interpreters for the last 30 years, many argue that the league hasn’t done enough to ensure the pregame is accessible for those who are deaf. 

That’s because ASL is rarely shown on the main television broadcast. 

Since the early 2010s, increased pressure from the deaf community and advocacy groups has resulted in many improvements. For example, in 2012, CBS kept a camera focused on John Maucere. This feed was available for viewers to watch online.

But in 2021, viewers missed most of Warren “Wawa” Snipe’s performance. While the full video was available online, CBS didn’t offer a split-screen of him on the television broadcast. His performance was considered to be an instant classic. 

A standout moment came in 1993 at Super Bowl XXVII. Garth Brooks famously walked out before the game over a dispute about a new music video, leaving NBC producers to approach Jon Bon Jovi in the stands. However, Brooks returned with little time remaining to perform and requested that American actress Marlee Matlin, a prominent advocate for the deaf community, stand next to him and be featured on camera. 

More About Stephanie Nogueras

Nogueras, born deaf on Nov. 18, 1989, has a degree from Rochester Institute of Technology. 

Her production company, Pepita Productions, focuses on getting deaf Latino youth into the entertainment industry. “Pepito” translates to “pumpkin seed.” 

According to her website, she enjoys hiking, dancing and reading. 

Every ASL Performer in Super Bowl History

Super Bowl

Year

ASL Performer

XXVI

1992

Lori Hilary

XXVII

1993

Marlee Matlin

XXVIII

1994

Courtney Keel Foley

XXIX

1995

Heather Whitestone

XXX

1996

Mary Kim Titla

XXXI

1997

Erika Rachael Schwarz

XXXII

1998

Phyllis Frelich

XXXIII

1999

Speaking Hands

XXXIV

2000

Briarlake Elementary School Signing Choir

XXXV

2001

Tom Cooney

XXXVI

2002

Joe Narcisse

XXXVII

2003

Janet Maxwell

XXXVIII

2004

Suzanna Christy

XXXIX

2005

Wesley Tallent

XL

2006

Angela LaGuardia

XLI

2007

Marlee Matlin

XLII

2008

A Dreamer

XLIII

2009

Kristen Santos

XLIV

2010

Kinesha Battles

XLV

2011

Candice Villesca

XLVI

2012

Rachel Mazique

XLVII

2013

John Maucere

XLVIII

2014

Amber Zion

XLIX

2015

Treshelle Edmond

50

2016

Marlee Matlin

LI

2017

Kriston Lee Pumphrey

LII

2018

Alexandria Wailes

LIII

2019

Aaron Loggins

LIV

2020

Christine Sun Kim

LV

2021

Warren Snipe

LVI

2022

Sandra Mae Frank

LVII

2023

Troy Kotsur

LVIII

2024

Daniel Durant

LIX

2025

Stephanie Nogueras

Read More About the Super Bowl

manual

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

Home/NFL