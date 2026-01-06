SI

Why a Rival Executive Thinks Maxx Crosby Is ‘Done’ With Raiders

Controversy marred the end of the Las Vegas defensive end's season.

Patrick Andres

Maxx Crobsy was on the Raiders' lone 2025 bright spots.
Maxx Crobsy was on the Raiders' lone 2025 bright spots. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has suited up for his team for all seven of his professional seasons, and to say those seasons have been trying is an understatement.

Since 2019, Crosby has made five Pro Bowls and registered 69.5 sacks, while Las Vegas has as many playoff appearances (one) as franchise relocations. The Eastern Michigan product has played under five different coaches and watched four different quarterbacks lead his team in passing.

On Tuesday, a rival executive suggested the end could be near for Crosby in Nevada after the Raiders fired coach Pete Carroll.

“A personnel executive for another club said that he thinks that this time Crosby, ‘a pretty principled dude,’ is done in Vegas,” Kalyn Kahler and Ryan McFadden of ESPN wrote Tuesday.

Late in the ’25 season, the Raiders placed Crosby on the injured reserve—reportedly against his wishes—due to a knee injury. The move came shortly after Crosby said he didn't "give a s---“ about Las Vegas’s draft position.

The Raiders will pick first in April's draft for the first time since 2007, when they chose JaMarcus Russell out of LSU.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NFL