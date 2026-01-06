Why a Rival Executive Thinks Maxx Crosby Is ‘Done’ With Raiders
Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has suited up for his team for all seven of his professional seasons, and to say those seasons have been trying is an understatement.
Since 2019, Crosby has made five Pro Bowls and registered 69.5 sacks, while Las Vegas has as many playoff appearances (one) as franchise relocations. The Eastern Michigan product has played under five different coaches and watched four different quarterbacks lead his team in passing.
On Tuesday, a rival executive suggested the end could be near for Crosby in Nevada after the Raiders fired coach Pete Carroll.
“A personnel executive for another club said that he thinks that this time Crosby, ‘a pretty principled dude,’ is done in Vegas,” Kalyn Kahler and Ryan McFadden of ESPN wrote Tuesday.
Late in the ’25 season, the Raiders placed Crosby on the injured reserve—reportedly against his wishes—due to a knee injury. The move came shortly after Crosby said he didn't "give a s---“ about Las Vegas’s draft position.
The Raiders will pick first in April's draft for the first time since 2007, when they chose JaMarcus Russell out of LSU.