Will Anderson Jr. in Photos: Sports Illustrated’s 2026 NFL Preview Magazine Cover Shoot

Sports Illustrated’s 2026 NFL preview magazine is here. The issue features a cover story about the Texans’ defense written by Conor Orr. The story covers how Houston put together a ragtag defense that hounds QBs, stuffs running backs, raps, preaches, fights over sweet potatoes and plays at a historically dominant level while seeking the franchise’s first Super Bowl.
One of two covers shows five players on the Texans’ defense. Another cover shows star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. atop the Post Oak Hotel in Houston with the city skyline behind him.
Below are more pictures from SI’s photo shoot with Anderson.
Conor Orr is a Senior Writer for Sports Illustrated with more than 15 years of experience covering the NFL. His work has been cited in Best American Sportswriting and has won a PFWAA award. Prior to Sports Illustrated, he covered both the Giants and Jets for The Star-Ledger. Conor lives in New Jersey with his amazing wife and three children.