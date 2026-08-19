Will Anderson Jr. in Photos: Sports Illustrated’s 2026 NFL Preview Magazine Cover Shoot

Sports Illustrated’s 2026 NFL preview magazine is here. The issue features a cover story about the Texans’ defense written by Conor Orr . The story covers how Houston put together a ragtag defense that hounds QBs, stuffs running backs, raps, preaches, fights over sweet potatoes and plays at a historically dominant level while seeking the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

One of two covers shows five players on the Texans’ defense. Another cover shows star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. atop the Post Oak Hotel in Houston with the city skyline behind him.

Below are more pictures from SI’s photo shoot with Anderson.

Will Anderson Jr. graces one of two covers for the September issue. Styling by DexRob assisted by Rvck Smmns and Zack Byas. Jacket, pants and shoes by 424 by Guillermo Andrade. Tank by AMI Paris. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Styling by DexRob assisted by Rvck Smmns and Zack Byas. Jacket, pants and shoes by 424 by Guillermo Andrade. Tank by AMI Paris. Watch by Rolex. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Styling by DexRob assisted by Rvck Smmns and Zack Byas. Trench and pants by Maison Margiela. Hoodie by Our Legacy x ROA. Shirt by UNIQLO. Bag by Niccolò Pasqualetti. Bracelet by Serge Thoraval. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Styling by DexRob assisted by Rvck Smmns and Zack Byas. Top by Canali. Shirt by UNIQLO. Pants by Simone Rocha. Shoes by Golden Goose. Socks by Diallo. Bracelet by Serge Thoraval. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Styling by DexRob assisted by Rvck Smmns and Zack Byas. Trench by Maison Margiela. Hoodie by Our Legacy x ROA. Shirt by UNIQLO. Bracelet by Serge Thoraval. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Styling by DexRob assisted by Rvck Smmns and Zack Byas. Trench by Maison Margiela. Hoodie by Our Legacy x ROA. Shirt by UNIQLO. Bracelet by Serge Thoraval. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Styling by DexRob assisted by Rvck Smmns and Zack Byas. Jacket by 424 by Guillermo Andrade. Tank by AMI Paris. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

Styling by DexRob assisted by Rvck Smmns and Zack Byas. Jacket, pants and shoes by 424 by Guillermo Andrade. Tank by AMI Paris. | Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated