Zac Taylor Gives Assessment of Joe Flacco After Bengals Acquire Him From Browns
With quarterback Joe Burrow sidelined, the Bengals appear to be in try-anything mode—and on Tuesday, they took a somewhat surprising gamble at football's most important position.
Cincinnati acquired quarterback Joe Flacco and a sixth-round draft pick from the Browns Tuesday in exchange for its fifth-round pick in a rare trade between two intradivision rivals. Flacco is expected to start over Jake Browning, an ex-Washington star who struggled mightily in four starts this year.
In the Bengals' release touting the transaction, Taylor called Flacco "an experienced quarterback with a history of winning."
"He is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team," Taylor said.
Flacco, 40, continues to reap the fruits of a still-shocking career renaissance in 2023. That year, the longtime Ravens signal-caller stepped in as a late-season signing for Cleveland—only to lead the team to its second playoff berth this century.
Since then, Flacco has started 10 games for the Colts and Browns with mixed results, throwing 14 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.