NHL

Report: Sabres’ Kyle Okposo hospitalized, in intensive care

an hour ago

Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is hospitalized in intensive care as of Wednesday, the Buffalo News reports.

Okposo, 28, is reportedly in the Neuro Surgical ICU at Buffalo General Hospital. Okposo is publicly listed as having been sick since March 28, and head coach Dan Bylsma  said he was “very concerned” about his health. The team released a brief statement on Wednesday, saying Okposo is dealing with “symptoms from an illness.”

It remains unclear exactly what is ailing him.

“It’s a difficult thing for him to be dealing with now in this situation,” Bylsma said in KeyBank Center. “Very, as a coach and a person, concerned for him and his situation. He’s seeing our doctors and done some tests.”

