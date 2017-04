NHL playoff schedule: First round matchups, TV info

The Stanley Cup playoffs get underway this week, as the Penguins look to defend last year’s title and a host of other contenders make pushes to hoist the trophy.

Below is the schedule for the first round, in which division champions are drawn against Wild Card opponents, and the second and third-place teams in each division face off.

The favorites are the Washington Capitals, despite their record of flaming out in the postseason. The Caps are once again won the Presidents Cup and will have home-ice advantage throughout the 2017 postseason.

The Blackhawks are the top-seeded team in the Western Conference. Chicago is looking to win the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in eight seasons.

See a completely first-round schedule below.

Eastern Conference

Montreal Canadiens (A1) vs. New York Rangers (WC1)

Wednesday, April 12, 7pm: Rangers @ Canadiens | CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN

Friday, April 14, 7pm: Rangers @ Canadiens | CBC, TVA Sports, USA

Sunday, April 16, 7pm: Canadiens @ Rangers | NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Tuesday, April 18, 7pm: Canadiens @ Rangers | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

*Thursday, April 20, TBD: Rangers @ Canadiens | TBD

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: Canadiens @ Rangers | TBD

*Monday, April 24, TBD: Rangers @ Canadiens | TBD

Ottawa Senators (A2) vs. Boston Bruins (A3)

Wednesday, April 12, 7pm: Bruins @ Senators | Sportsnet, TVA Sports, NHL Network

Saturday, April 15, 3pm: Bruins @ Senators | Sportsnet, TVA Sports, NBC

Monday, April 17, 7pm: Senators @ Bruins | CNBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Wednesday, April 19, 7:30pm: Senators @ Bruins | USA, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

*Friday, April 21, TBD: Bruins @ Senators | TBD

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: Senators @ Bruins | TBD

*Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Bruins @ Senators | TBD

Washington Capitals (M1) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (WC2)

Thursday, April 13, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Capitals | USA, CBC, TVA Sports

Saturday, April 15, 7pm: Maple Leafs @ Capitals | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, April 17, 7pm: Capitals @ Maple Leafs | CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN

Wednesday, April 19, 7pm: Capitals @ Maple Leafs | CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN

*Friday, April 21, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Capitals | TBD

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: Capitals @ Maple Leafs | TBD

*Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Maple Leafs @ Capitals | TBD

Pittsburgh Penguins (M2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (M3)

Wednesday, April 12, 7:30pm: Blue Jackets @ Penguins | USA, SN 360, TVA Sports

Friday, April 14, 7pm: Blue Jackets @ Penguins | NHL Network, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Sunday, April 16, 6pm: Penguins @ Blue Jackets | CNBC, SN 360, TVA Sports

Tuesday, April 18, 7:30pm: Penguins @ Blue Jackets | CNBC, SN 360, TVA Sports

*Thursday, April 20, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Penguins | TBD

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: Penguins @ Blue Jackets | TBD

*Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Penguins | TBD

Western Conference

Chicago Blackhawks (C1) vs. Nashville Predators (WC2)

Thursday, April 13, 8pm: Predators @ Blackhawks | NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Saturday, April 15, 8pm: Predators @ Blackhawks | NBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Monday, April 17, 9:30pm: Blackhawks @ Predators | CNBC, SN ONE, TVA Sports

Thursday, April 20, TBD: Blackhawks @ Predators | SN 360, TVA Sports

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: Predators @ Blackhawks | TBD

*Monday, April 24, TBD: Blackhawks @ Predators | TBD

*Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Predators @ Blackhawks | TBD

Minnesota Wild (C2) vs. St. Louis Blues (C3)

Wednesday, April 12, 9:30pm: Blues @ Wild | NBCSN, SN 360, TVA Sports

Friday, April 14, 8pm: Blues @ Wild | NBCSN, SN 360, TVA Sports

Sunday, April 16, 3pm: Wild @ Blues | NBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Wednesday, April 19, 9:30pm: Wild @ Blues | NBCSN, SN 360, TVA Sports

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: Blues @ Wild | TBD

*Monday, April 24, TBD: Wild @ Blues | TBD

*Wednesday, April 26, TBD: Blues @ Wild | TBD

Anaheim Ducks (P1) vs. Calgary Flames (WC1)

Thursday, April 13, 10:30pm: Flames @ Ducks | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Saturday, April 15, 10:30pm: Flames @ Ducks | NBCSN, CBC, TVA Sports

Monday, April 17, 10pm: Ducks @ Flames | CBC, TVA Sports, NBCSN

Wednesday, April 19, 10pm: Ducks @ Flames | CBC, TVA Sports, USA

*Friday, April 21, TBD: Flames @ Ducks | TBD

*Sunday, April 23, TBD: Ducks @ Flames | TBD

*Tuesday, April 25, TBD: Flames @ Ducks | TBD

Edmonton Oilers (P2) vs. San Jose Sharks (P3)

Wednesday, April 12, 10pm: Sharks @ Oilers | Sportsnet, TVA Sports, USA

Friday, April 14, 10:30pm: Sharks @ Oilers | Sportsnet, TVA Sports, NBCSN

Sunday, April 16, 10pm: Oilers @ Sharks | NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Tuesday, April 18, 10pm: Oilers @ Sharks | NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports

*Thursday, April 20, TBD: Sharks @ Oilers | TBD

*Saturday, April 22, TBD: Oilers @ Sharks | TBD

*Monday, April 24, TBD: Sharks @ Oilers | TBD