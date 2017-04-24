NHL

Sharks’ Joe Thornton played through torn ACL and MCL in first-round series

2 hours ago

Sharks center Joe Thornton played through a torn ACL and MCL in his knee during San Jose’s first-round loss to the Oilers, head coach Peter DeBoer told reporters Monday.

“I’ve never seen a guy play with a torn MCL and ACL,” DeBoer said. “It’s a courageous effort as I've ever seen.”

“Basically his knee was floating,” DeBoer added

Thornton was injured in a collision with Michael Chaput during a game against the Canucks on April 2. He sat out the final three games of the regular season as well as the first two games of the playoff series against Edmonton. He returned to the lineup in Game 3 and played the final four games of the series.

Thornton had two assists in the series and averaged 18:50 of ice time, the fourth most of any San Jose forward. 

Thornton had surgery Monday to repair the injury.

