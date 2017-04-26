Watch: Predators' Kevin Fiala taken off the ice on stretcher after collision into boards
Nashville Predators forward Kevin Fiala hit the boards awkwardly against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1.
Fiala crashed into the boards while chasing a puck in the corner with Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. Fiala was removed from the ice on a stretcher taken to the hospital, where it's been reported he is alert and in stable condition.
The second-round game was delayed while the teams waited for a replacement ambulance to arrive at the arena.
Watch the injury below: Viewer's discretion is advised.
Another look at Kevin Fiala’s injury. Not good. pic.twitter.com/NCQbfEjbVt— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 27, 2017
Big time fan of Tarasenko helping out with the stretcher for that Kevin Fiala injury. pic.twitter.com/M8Hutcbjfm— Jordie 🔵 (@BarstoolJordie) April 27, 2017
Fiala's biggest moment of the postseason was a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 of the first round.