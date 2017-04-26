Nashville Predators forward Kevin Fiala hit the boards awkwardly against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1.

Fiala crashed into the boards while chasing a puck in the corner with Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. Fiala was removed from the ice on a stretcher taken to the hospital, where it's been reported he is alert and in stable condition.

The second-round game was delayed while the teams waited for a replacement ambulance to arrive at the arena.

Watch the injury below: Viewer's discretion is advised.

Another look at Kevin Fiala’s injury. Not good. pic.twitter.com/NCQbfEjbVt — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 27, 2017

Big time fan of Tarasenko helping out with the stretcher for that Kevin Fiala injury. pic.twitter.com/M8Hutcbjfm — Jordie 🔵 (@BarstoolJordie) April 27, 2017

Fiala's biggest moment of the postseason was a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 of the first round.