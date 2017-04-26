NHL

Watch: Predators' Kevin Fiala taken off the ice on stretcher after collision into boards

an hour ago

Nashville Predators forward Kevin Fiala hit the boards awkwardly against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1.

Fiala crashed into the boards while chasing a puck in the corner with Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. Fiala was removed from the ice on a stretcher taken to the hospital, where it's been reported he is alert and in stable condition.

The second-round game was delayed while the teams waited for a replacement ambulance to arrive at the arena.

Watch the injury below: Viewer's discretion is advised.

Fiala's biggest moment of the postseason was a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 of the first round.

