Nashville Predators forward Ryan Johansen has a left thigh injury and will miss the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced.

The team said Johansen had successful emergency surgery and should recover in two to three months.

Johansen was injured in Game 4 of the Western Conference Playoffs against the Anaheim Ducks. The best–of–seven series is tied at two games a piece. Game 5 is Saturday in Anaheim.

Johansen has four points (one goal, three assists) in the series against the Ducks, and tallied one shot on goal in 27:28 of ice time in Game 4.

Earlier in the series, Johansen ripped the play of Anaheim forward Ryan Kesler, saying "He doesn't do anything that makes sense."

"I don't know how you can cheer for a guy like that. It just doesn't make sense how he plays the game, Johansen said of Kesler.

Johansen has three goals and a team-high 10 assists in 14 playoff games this season.