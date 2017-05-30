These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators takes place from Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Penguins took Game 1 by a score of 5–3, behind Nick Bonino's two goals despite being outshot 26–12.

Pittsburgh went 37 minutes without a shot on goal and got the game winner when Jake Guentzel scored on Nashville's Pekka Rinne with 3:17 remaining in the game.

The Penguins led 3–0 before Nashville's comeback, tying the score midway through the third period.

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.