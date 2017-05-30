NHL

How to watch Predators vs. Penguins: Stanley Cup Final Game 2 TV, live stream

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
icon
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators takes place from Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

The Penguins took Game 1 by a score of 5–3, behind Nick Bonino's two goals despite being outshot 26–12.

Pittsburgh went 37 minutes without a shot on goal and got the game winner when Jake Guentzel scored on Nashville's Pekka Rinne with 3:17 remaining in the game.

The Penguins led 3–0 before Nashville's comeback, tying the score midway through the third period.

How to watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters