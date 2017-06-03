NHL

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews pleads for greater environmental protection

1:32 | NHL
Stanley Cup Finals: We have not seen last of catfish on the ice
Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews called for greater environmental protection on his Instagram on Friday night.

His post comes just days after President Trump decided to pull out of the Paris climate-change agreement.

"Do you believe in climate change?" Toews wrote. "Whether you're super pumped that we are putting 'Americans first' or you are absolutely outraged at the idea that we are taking yet another step backwards in dealing with a major global problem, the only way to solve this argument is to try and set your own agenda aside and see how this affects everybody. The only lie we tell ourselves is that we are more special than other life forms on the planet. Well, we're not. Even if we weren't responsible for any major climate catastrophes heading our way, shouldn't we still do our part to preserve what we have left? The same way that we shouldn't wait till our bodies break down completely to start doing the right things to stay healthy, let's not wait till it's too late to do something. I am not saying I am perfectly 'green', but the first step is to keep an open mind and try to learn what you don't already know."

Kelsey Neumann's eccentric life in goalie gear continues with new Beauts deal

 

A post shared by Jonathan Toews (@jonathantoews) on

Toews has used his social media channels for other fundraising and community purposes in recent months.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters