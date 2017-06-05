These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators takes place from Nashville on Monday.

The Predators​ made it a series with a 5–1 in Game 4 to cut Pittsburgh's series lead to 2-1, as five different Nashville scored goals backed by Pekka Rinne's 27 saves.

Pittsburgh's offense stalled as they got no shots from either Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin and were outshot for the third straight game.

Series recap

Game 1: Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 3

Game 2: Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1

Game 3: Nashville 5, Pittsburgh 1

How to watch

Time:8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Time:8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports