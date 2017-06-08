These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators takes place in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

After falling behind 2–0, Nashville defended home ice in consecutive games to even the series, winning 5–1 and 4–1 in games 3 and 4.

The series will return to Nashville for Game 6 on June 11, and a potential Game 7 would be back in Pittsburgh.

Series recap

Game 1: Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 3

Game 2: Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1

Game 3: Nashville 5, Pittsburgh 1

Game 4: Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

How to watch

When: Thursday, June 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.