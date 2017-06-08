NHL

How to watch Penguins vs. Predators: Stanley Cup Final Game 5 TV, live stream

Jeremy Woo
Thursday June 8th, 2017

Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators takes place in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

After falling behind 2–0, Nashville defended home ice in consecutive games to even the series, winning 5–1 and 4–1 in games 3 and 4.

The series will return to Nashville for Game 6 on June 11, and a potential Game 7 would be back in Pittsburgh.

Series recap

Game 1: Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 3

Game 2: Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1

Game 3: Nashville 5, Pittsburgh 1

Game 4: Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

How to watch

When: Thursday, June 8

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.

