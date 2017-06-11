NHL

How to watch Penguins vs. Predators: Stanley Cup Final Game 6 TV, live stream

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
icon
Scooby Axson
3 hours ago

Pittsburgh can wrap up its second straight Stanley Cup championship with a victory in Game 6 over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

The Penguins routed Nashville 6–0 in Game 5, using three first period goals against Pekka Rinne and beating backup Juuse Saros for late goals to inch closer to the cup.

Rinne has been outstanding at home during the championship series, but in Pittsburgh, he has only stopped 34 of 45 shots.

Nashville is hoping to extend the series to a seventh game in their final home game, where they are 9-1 this postseason. The last Stanley Cup Final to go seven games was 2011, when the Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks four games to three.

Series recap

Game 1: Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 3

Game 2: Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1

Game 3: Nashville 5, Pittsburgh 1

Game 4: Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Game 5: Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 0

How to watch

When: Sunday, June 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven–day trial.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters