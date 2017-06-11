These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Pittsburgh can wrap up its second straight Stanley Cup championship with a victory in Game 6 over the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

The Penguins routed Nashville 6–0 in Game 5, using three first period goals against Pekka Rinne and beating backup Juuse Saros for late goals to inch closer to the cup.

Rinne has been outstanding at home during the championship series, but in Pittsburgh, he has only stopped 34 of 45 shots.

Nashville is hoping to extend the series to a seventh game in their final home game, where they are 9-1 this postseason. The last Stanley Cup Final to go seven games was 2011, when the Boston Bruins beat the Vancouver Canucks four games to three.

Series recap

Game 1: Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 3

Game 2: Pittsburgh 4, Nashville 1

Game 3: Nashville 5, Pittsburgh 1

Game 4: Nashville 4, Pittsburgh 1

Game 5: Pittsburgh 6, Nashville 0

How to watch

When: Sunday, June 11

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.