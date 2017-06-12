NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins early favorites for 2018 Stanley Cup

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
icon
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins are the early odds-on favorite to bring home the Stanley Cup again in 2018.

The Penguins repeated as champions on Sunday, finishing off the Nashville Predators in six games and becoming the first back-to-back NHL champion in two decades.

According to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, Pittsburgh is a 8–1 favorite to three–peat.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, who had the best record in the regular season, are each listed at 10–1 favorites.

The Chicago Blackhawks are at 12–1 and the Predators are at 14–1 with the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars.

The league's newest expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights, are the biggest longshots at 200–1.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters