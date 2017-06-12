These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins are the early odds-on favorite to bring home the Stanley Cup again in 2018.

The Penguins repeated as champions on Sunday, finishing off the Nashville Predators in six games and becoming the first back-to-back NHL champion in two decades.

According to the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, Pittsburgh is a 8–1 favorite to three–peat.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, who had the best record in the regular season, are each listed at 10–1 favorites.

The Chicago Blackhawks are at 12–1 and the Predators are at 14–1 with the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Dallas Stars.

The league's newest expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights, are the biggest longshots at 200–1.