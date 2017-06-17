Pittsburgh Penguins equipment manager Danny Knoll decided to use his time with the Stanley Cup to pay a visit to Fan Morning Show host Colin Dunlap's home, where Dunlap's daughter Darran is battling leukemia.

I haven't cried much through Darran's cancer. When they surprised our 6yo, hockey and Pens crazy daughter with a Stanley Cup visit, I did. pic.twitter.com/E2nYSo1FF2 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 17, 2017

Beyond words the happiness Pens equipment man Danny Kroll brought to our family today -- particularly daughter Darran who has leukemia. pic.twitter.com/L7LFtkWOhg — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) June 17, 2017

Dunlap's family has seen a lot support from the Pittsburgh sports community. In November, Pittsburgh running back James Connor, who also battled leukemia, reached out to Darran and sent her a jersey along with a signed photograph.

The radio host also wrote a letter to the city thanking everyone for their assistance and kind words.