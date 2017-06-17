NHL

Watch: Penguins equipment man brings Stanley Cup to radio host's daughter battling leukemia

1:06 | NHL
Is Sidney Crosby an all-time NHL great?
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

Pittsburgh Penguins equipment manager Danny Knoll decided to use his time with the Stanley Cup to pay a visit to Fan Morning Show host Colin Dunlap's home, where Dunlap's daughter Darran is battling leukemia.

Dunlap's family has seen a lot support from the Pittsburgh sports community. In November, Pittsburgh running back James Connor, who also battled leukemia, reached out to Darran and sent her a jersey along with a signed photograph.

The radio host also wrote a letter to the city thanking everyone for their assistance and kind words.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters