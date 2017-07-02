Carey Price has signed an eight-year contract extension to remain with the Montreal Canadiens, the team announced.

The deal is reportedly worth $10.5 million per year.

Price is heading into the last year of a six-year contract that pays him $6.5 annually. The new deal will begin in 2018-19.

Price was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. Last season, he went 37-20-5 with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage in 62 starts. He won the Vezina and Hart Trophies in 2015.