Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown in Nova Scotia but also made a quick stop at a local hospital to surprise a three-year-old girl battling leukemia.

Harper Saunders is just three years old but has been battling cancer since May. On Sunday afternoon, her father, Robbie Hall, woke her up to let her know that Crosby was on his way to visit. She may be too young to know Crosby by name but her father said that she was running in and out of her room before he entered the room.

"She was a little shy, but she was excited at the same time," Hall said. "I tried to get her to stand beside the cup, because it’s taller than her, but she didn’t want to be on her own there."

Crosby took one of her plush toy kittens and placed it atop the Stanley Cup.

Crosby reportedly spent about 90 minutes visiting kids and families in the hospital. Crosby also brought the trophy to a farmer's market and veteran's retirement home.

Crosby turns 30 years old on Monday.