Pittsburgh Penguins Plan to Visit White House

The Pittsburgh Penguins say they plan on going to the White House to celebrate their Stanley Cup championship and have accepted an invitation to attend.

The Penguins, who won their second straight title in June, said in a statement that they respect the office of the President, despite Donald Trump's recent comments encouraging fans of the National Football League to boycott and leave stadium where players are kneeling for the national anthem.

The Golden State Warriors were uninvited after guard Stephen Curry said he would not go to the White House.

The Penguins, who also won the Stanley Cup during President Barack Obama's administration, said there are better ways to disagree with the President's politics.

"The Pittsburgh Penguins respect the institution of the Office of the President, and the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House. We attended White House ceremonies after previous championships - touring the historic building and visiting briefly with Presidents George H.W. Bush and Barack Obama - and have accepted an invitation to attend again this year," the Penguins said in a statement.

"Any agreement or disagreement with a president's politics, policies or agenda can be expressed in other ways. However, we very much respect the rights of other individuals and groups to express themselves as they see fit."

The Penguins did not say when they plan to attend the White House. The Penguins are scheduled to visit Washington to play the Capitals on Oct. 11 and Nov. 10.