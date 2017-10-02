Jaromi Jagr has signed a one-year deal to play for the Calgary Flames in the upcoming NHL season. He is 45 years old and remains second on the league's all-time points list with 1,914 points.

The deal is reportedly worth $1 million with another $1 million in bonuses, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet Canada.

Jagr scored 46 points in 82 games last season. If he remains healthy next season, he could surpass Gordie Howe's all-time games played record.

The Flames mark Jagr's ninth NHL team. He has previously played for the Bruins, Capitals, Devils, Flyers, Panthers, Penguins, Rangers and Stars.