NHL

UNLV Assistant Hockey Coach Injured In Vegas Shooting

Scooby Axson
an hour ago

A UNLV hockey assistant was among the more than 500 people injured in a mass shooting during a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.

A tweet from the UNLV Hockey team's account said that assistant coach Nick Robone was injured and said they will provide updates on Robone when more information is available.

The team said that Robone is out of surgery and in intensive care.

The UNLV hockey Facebook page said early Monday morning that every player on the team was accounted for and safe.

Authorities have said that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire at concert goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, which was located across the street from the concert.

It is the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history after authorities said that 58 people were killed.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters