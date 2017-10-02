A UNLV hockey assistant was among the more than 500 people injured in a mass shooting during a concert in Las Vegas Sunday night.

A tweet from the UNLV Hockey team's account said that assistant coach Nick Robone was injured and said they will provide updates on Robone when more information is available.

Please keep our Asst Coach Nick Robone in your thoughts/prayers. We will update everyone on his condition when more info is available. — UNLV Rebel Hockey (@UNLVRebelHockey) October 2, 2017

He was in attendance at the concert among many others & is a victim of the shooting. He is out of surgery in ICU. We will update as we can. — UNLV Rebel Hockey (@UNLVRebelHockey) October 2, 2017

The team said that Robone is out of surgery and in intensive care.

The UNLV hockey Facebook page said early Monday morning that every player on the team was accounted for and safe.

Authorities have said that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire at concert goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, which was located across the street from the concert.

It is the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history after authorities said that 58 people were killed.