The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to an eight-year, $80 million extension with Jack Eichel, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old forward is coming off a year in which he potted 24 goals and 57 points in an injury-shortened 61-game season, giving him 113 points in 142 career games.

• Connor McDavid Deal Ushers in Age of NHL's Millennial Millionaires

Eichel, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, has one year remaining on his entry-level deal which carries an annual average value of $3.775 million. When the extension kicks in for the 2018-19 season, he’ll be among the NHL’s highest-paid players at $10 million per season. Connor McDavid, the top pick in the same draft, signed an eight-year, $100 million contract over the summer that carries a league-high annuel value of $12.5 million.

Eichel's agent Peter Fish told the AP he took less money to allow the Sabres more room to make moves under the salary cap.

The extension will run through the 2025-26 season.