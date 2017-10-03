NHL

Jack Eichel, Buffalo Sabres Agree to Terms on Eight-Year, $80 Million Contract Extension

0:40 | NHL
Jack Eichel Signs 8-Year, $80 Million Extension With Sabres
Michael Blinn
an hour ago

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to an eight-year, $80 million extension with Jack Eichel, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old forward is coming off a year in which he potted 24 goals and 57 points in an injury-shortened 61-game season, giving him 113 points in 142 career games. 

• Connor McDavid Deal Ushers in Age of NHL's Millennial Millionaires

Eichel, the No. 2 pick in the 2015 draft, has one year remaining on his entry-level deal which carries an annual average value of $3.775 million. When the extension kicks in for the 2018-19 season, he’ll be among the NHL’s highest-paid players at $10 million per season. Connor McDavid, the top pick in the same draft, signed an eight-year, $100 million contract over the summer that carries a league-high annuel value of $12.5 million.

Eichel's agent Peter Fish told the AP he took less money to allow the Sabres more room to make moves under the salary cap.

The extension will run through the 2025-26 season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters