After Raising Fist During Anthem, Lightning's J.T. Brown Outlines Community Outreach Plan

The first NHL player to protest during the national anthem says he's shifting his focus to community outreach. 

By Daniel Rapaport
October 18, 2017

Tampa Bay Lightning winger J.T. Brown said he is shifting his focus from protesting during the national anthem to community outreach and outlined a plan to get involved with multiple organizations. 

Brown, one of roughly 30 black players in the NHL, became the first NHL player to protest during the anthem when he raised his fist on Oct. 7. The day after his demonstration, Brown tweeted an explanation in which he emphasized that he raised his fist to protest racial inequality and police brutality, not the military or flag. 

On Wednesday, Brown tweeted that he is done raising his fist during the national anthem and will be engaging in multiple activities to enact change, including ride-alongs with police and volunteering at a local Boys and Girls Club. 

"I understand that this issue cannot be resolved overnight, nor can I do it alone," Brown tweeted. "I am done raising my fist during the national anthem. I am now using this support, opportunity and platform to call our everyone who agreed or disagreed with me to help by sharing suggestions, continuing respectful conversations and looking for ways they too can help make in their community." 

