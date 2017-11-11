The Rockford IceHogs won Friday night. In fact, they might have just won the year with their promotional night, "Pucks and Paws."

While there seemed to be lots of dogs wandering around the arena with owners, one event from the Blackhawks affiliate in particular deserves special recognition: a Wiener Dog Race.

It's Pucks and Paws night for the @goicehogs and this is the quality pupper #content we are here for. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/u0KNg8vnak — AHL (@TheAHL) November 11, 2017

Just look at all those good boys go!

There was chaos and confusion.

There were speed demons, and there were lazy dachshunds.

And there were even the costumed pups, one of which, Darby, is a back-to-back Wiener Dog Race champion.

The one true winner tonight: Super Darby 🐕



(photo by @GregHamilPics) pic.twitter.com/fdHa7waBWK — Rockford IceHogs (@goicehogs) November 11, 2017

While Darby was crowned the winner, I think we can all agree the IceHogs deserve the real prize for bringing this event to life.

Now, who's a good boy?